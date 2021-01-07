DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)-The missing person, Michael Sibert has been located.
Police say he was located at approximately 1:00 p.m.
According to police Sibert was in good health when located.
Michael Sibert, age 48, was last seen on Jan. 7 around 1 a.m. walking in the area of Pershing Rd. and Pershing Ct.
He was seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, red plaid pajama pants, and brown work boots.
If any has seen Sibert or knows of his whereabouts, please contact the Police at 217-424-2711.
