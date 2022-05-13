NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) - Police say a 62-year-old woman has been reported missing and is believed to be in danger due to medical conditions.
The Normal Police Department and the Illinois State Police are trying to locate Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who was last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
According to police, Lisa is 5'4" and weighs 150 lbs., she has brown hair, and also has a condition that places her in danger.
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Lisa Putnam-Cole should contact the Normal Police Department at: 309-454-9535. Or contact 911.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.