NORMAL, Ill. (WAND) -Police report they have located the missing 62-year-old woman.
According to authorities, Lisa N. Putnam-Cole, 62, who went missing on Thursday, May 12, has been located.
Putnam-Cole was previously last seen at 318 S Towanda Ave. in Normal at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, driving a Silver 2012 Toyota Prius with Illinois license plate, LPC1003.
Lisa has a condition that placed her in danger, but authorities report she has been found safely.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
