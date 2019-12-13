EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) – A Missouri man faces charges in connection to Effingham car burglaries, police said.
Effingham officers said 55-year-old David L. Carter of Hannibal, Mo., was involved in vehicle burglaries that happened on Saturday, Nov. 30 at St. Anthony High School. They said a citizen witnessed suspicious activities and kept surveillance on Carter before “obtaining critical information” that helped police find him.
“Immediately, patrol officers did a comprehensive job canvassing the surrounding area and gathering vital intelligence, which they later passed on to detectives,” Effingham Police Chief Jason McFarland said in a Facebook post. “As detectives furthered this case, they coordinated with law enforcement agencies in Illinois, Indiana and Missouri, as well as the United States Marshals Service. This cooperative teamwork, which all started with an observant citizen doing the right thing, has led to the arrest of the suspect. Excellent work by all involved!”
Carter faces nine burglary counts, each of which are classified as Class 2 felony charges. He was wanted on an Effingham County warrant and is behind bars Friday in Hannibal, Mo. He is expected to be extradited to Effingham County on the week of Dec. 16.
Bail for the warrant is set at $75,000. Effingham detectives are continuing to investigate.