CHAMPAIGN-URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Police said they are aware of the discovery of more swastikas on the University of Illinois campus.
The latest reports from U of I police said a student at 10:09 a.m. Friday found a swastika in a Weston Hall (204 E. Peabody Drive, Champaign) elevator. At 12:37 p.m. that day, a campus employee discovered a study table at ACES Library (1101 S. Goodwin Ave., Urbana) had a swastika carved in it using a pencil.
At 1:06 p.m. Thursday, a resident advisor at Taft Hall (1213 S. 4th St., Champaign) reported a swastika was drawn on a bathroom stall wall. As WAND-TV previously reported, this follows another bathroom stall swastika discovered on Monday, Oct. 7.
In each case, police said it's unknown when the damage occurred.
U of I officials are currently investigating reports of anti-Semitism related to a diversity training program for residence hall advisors. The school responded to those concerns by saying it has started anti-Semitic training and launched an "immediate, full review" of the hiring, training and professional oversight and management of residential advisors.