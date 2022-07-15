DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police are on the scene of a traffic crash at the intersection of Mound and Martin Luther King Jr Drive.
The status of the drivers conditions are still unknown.
Police have shut down the intersection and are advising motorist to avoid the area.
WAND is working to find out more details, and will update this story as it develops.
