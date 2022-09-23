HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) - Firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment stolen from a residence in Schram City, according to police.
On Friday, the Hillsboro Police Department said it is seeking information in reference to a burglary that occurred in the 600 block of 22nd Street in Schram City, Illinois.
According to police, September 13, 2022 between the hours of 6:30 am to 3:45 pm, an unknown person or persons entered the residence and stole multiple items. Among the stolen items were firearms, precious metals, and musical equipment.
Anyone with information regarding the burglary or any other crime, should contact the Hillsboro Police Department at (217) 532-6120, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office at (217) 532-9511 or an anonymous tip can be submitted to Crime Stoppers by calling 1(800) 352-0136. Anonymous tips can also be reported to Crime Stoppers on-line at www.macmontcrimestoppers.com or you can text a tip to CRIMES.
