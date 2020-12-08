ILLINOIS (WAND) - Conservation police said they stopped multiple people who were hunting illegally in Illinois.
Authorities with the Illinois Department of Natural Resources Conservation Police said officers Johnson and Spinka were recently walking large tracts of timber and trying to local people hunting illegally with rifles. They said three people were found and two untagged, rifle-shot deer were discovered at the hunting cabin.
Officers cited two hunters for the untagged deer. The hunters told conservation police they live in Indiana and rifles are allowed where they live.
Four hunters received citations for hunting with a rifle, not having permits and not having a hunting license. The two hunters who killed the deer were also cited for unlawful take of 3 point buck, unlawful take of doe, fraudulently obtaining permits and unlawful possession of deer.
Authorities seized a Remington .243, Mossberg .243, Marlin 45-70 and Henry 45-70. They donated the untagged deer to a local animal rehabilitator for feeding injured animals.
In a second bust, Johnson got a tip on multiple people spotlighting an area. He went to the area and found a suspect's vehicle, then spoke with a person and determined they had killed a deer illegally, police said.
Authorities said a further investigation found two more people illegally killed about 10 deer with crossbows and a .223 rifle. Most of the killed deer were left in the field, conservation police said. Most deer were small bucks, but police said one was a large 10 point deer.
Police said Johnson went to the taxidermist where the deer had been taken and seized the evidence. Police also seized the crossbow. The suspects were charged with 20 wildlife violations.
Like in the first case, police donated the seized deer meat to a local animal rehabilitator.
