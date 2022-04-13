RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND) - A Rantoul man was shot in the leg during a multiple shots fired incident.
According to police, on April 12, at approximately 11:10 p.m., the Rantoul Police Department responded to the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane for multiple reports of shots being fired.
Police say once they arrived in the area they located a 25-year-old male resident of Rantoul who had sustained a gunshot wound to his lower leg.
He was transported to an area hospital for treatment.
Police report they found evidence of multiple rounds being fired from various locations in the 600 block of Autumn Fields Lane.
Officers spoke to several area residents in an attempt to identify the offender or offenders in this incident.
Rantoul Police continue to investigate this incident as well as connections, if any, to the earlier shooting death of Rayvell Lofton.
Authorities ask if anyone has additional information regarding this incident to contact police at (217) 333-8911.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Crime Stoppers will pay cash rewards of $5,000 for tips that lead to an arrest in any homicide case, $2,500 for tips leading to an arrest in a felony crime involving a firearm, and up to $1,000 for tips leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for any other crime.
