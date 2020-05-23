FARMER CITY, Ill. (WAND) - Farmer City Police announced on Facebook they need help locating a 69-year-old woman.
A neighbor reported to police last seeing Donna Kelley walking her dog the morning of Wednesday, March 20.
Police reported Kelley was last heard from at 9:02 p.m. after she spoke with a friend on the phone that Wednesday evening.
Donna is 69-years-old with long grey hair, brown eyes and stands about 5 foot 8 inches and weighs around 150 pounds.
If anyone has heard or seen Kelley contact the Farmer City Police Department at 309-928-2111.
