SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Police are looking for the person who fired shots at a vehicle in Springfield.
It happened March 8 at 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of 11th and Stanford.
Witnesses report seeing a dark blue Saturn with silver hood and front fender fire several shots at a red vehicle at the intersection before speeding off west bound on Stanford.
The victim vehicle was struck several times by gunfire, but there were no injuries.
If you have information about this shooting incident or any other crime call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 788-8427, submit a tip on our website or use the P3 app on any mobile device. If an arrest is made based on your tip you could receive a cash reward up to $2500.
