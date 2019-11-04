MAHOMET, Ill. (WAND) – Police are releasing more information after a student found a needle in a piece of candy brought to a Mahomet-Seymour school.
According to the Mahomet-Seymour CUSD No. 3 Facebook page, the needle was in a “fun size” piece of candy the child brought from home to Lincoln Trail Elementary.
School leaders first thought the candy came from trick-or-treating activities in the last several days.
Now, police said the candy did not come from trick-or-treating.
The police investigation showed there is no continuing threat or danger to other students.
Police said they have identified the source of the needle, but they are not releasing any additional information about that source.