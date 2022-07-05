DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur roads are closed due to heavy police presence.
WAND spoke with Sgt. Flannery of the Macon County Sheriff's Office who confirmed Officers have been negotiating with a resident who has barricaded himself inside a home, for over 5 hours this morning.
Police have shut down West Main Street from Route 48 to Dennis, a three block radius due to the incident.
The resident has not been compliant, yet officers hope to resolve this situation peacefully.
Police have been on the scene since 9:07 a.m.
Officers advise if you live in the area to park down the road, and police will escort you to your home if necessary.
Wood street is still open at this time.
WAND will continue to update this story as soon as more information becomes available.
