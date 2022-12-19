HILLSBORO, Ill. (WAND) — Police said there was no criminal element related to a body found in a creek near Hillsboro High School.
The deceased has been identified as Joshua Ernst, 33, of Hillsboro.
Hillsboro Police said surveillance footage shows Ernst entering the creek alone multiple times. Toxicology reports are pending.
