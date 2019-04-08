BATAVIA, Ill. (WAND) - An all clear has been issued at Batavia High School after police responded to reports of a person with a rifle on campus.
On Monday, around 6:03 a.m. police were called to the school for the report of a male dressed in black and possible armed with rifle entering the school.
The school was evacuated and placed on lockdown around 6:15 a.m.
The city of Batavia tweeted at 6:41 a.m. that officers were responding to a report of an "unknown male subject" entering the school with a rifle.
They tweeted again at 7 a.m. that no one was allowed in the building due to police activity.
Batavia police were still on scene as of 8:45 a.m. The building and grounds were cleared just before 8 a.m. Officials say nothing was located.