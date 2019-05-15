DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – After the disappearance of a teen in Decatur, police are saying there are things the public can do to help.
Dominic Walker went missing Saturday when his father, Adam, says he woke up to find his son was gone. Adam says Dominic was watching Netflix when he went to bed at around 3:30 a.m. The back door of the home on West King Street was wide open in the morning.
Dominic, a Mattoon teen who has Asperger’s syndrome and was visiting family in Decatur at the time, was last seen wearing a red hooded sweatshirt and possibly blue shorts. He is 5-foot-5 and is believed to be wearing glasses.
“Right now, we still as that people be vigilant and call us if they see someone they believe may be Dominic or if they recall seeing someone over the days since he went missing,” Decatur Sgt. Chris Copeland told WAND-TV. “Any information, no matter how insignificant it seems, may turn out to be useful.”
Walker’s parents told the station Tuesday they’re worried about their son.
“I miss him. I’m scared,” said Margarita Walker, his mother. “There’s not a mean bone in his body, so I’m scared he hasn’t been able to defend himself. I’m really worried.”
The FBI is involved in the investigation Thursday. K-9 officers from Cook County and Bloomington were seen canvassing the neighborhood earlier in the week.
If anyone has any information for Decatur police, they’re asked to call (217)424-2711.