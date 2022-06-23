DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- A suspect was taken into custody after Decatur Police said he pointed a gun in the direction of an officer.
Decatur Police Chief Shane Brandel said on Thursday night at 7:51 p.m., a Decatur Police Officer was in the area of Jasper and Eldorado Streets stopped in traffic. The officer was stopped in traffic when they saw a driver of a vehicle near them holding a gun. The driver was later identified as Patrick Hutton, 26, of Decatur.
According to Brandel, the officer got behind the vehicle. At that time, the officer heard a gunshot and observed Hutton with his arm outside the window holding a gun in his hand.
The officer attempted to stop the vehicle, but Hutton kept driving.
Another responding officer was arriving in the area of Fairview Plaza when police said Hutton pointed a gun at the officer. The officer then discharged his service weapon in the direction of the Hutton.
Hutton was not hit by the officer's gunfire.
According to police, Hutton continued to flee from officers and was eventually stopped at Fairview Avenue and Eldorado Street, near Fairview Park.
Decatur Police conducted a high risk stop on the vehicle and Hutton was taken into custody without further incident. He will be booked in the Macon County Jail on multiple felony offenses.
Police said they recovered a firearm from Hutton's vehicle.
No officers or the suspect were injured by gunfire during the incident, according to Decatur Police.
This is a developing story and WAND will continue to update it with the latest information.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.