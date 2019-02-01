DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - One Decatur police officer was shot and another injured in a struggle with a suspect Thursday night.
Decatur police said the officer was hit in his ballistic vest and was treated and released at a local hospital. A preliminary report showed the shot was fired by one of the responding officers. However, it is unclear if the officer who fired the gun was the same one who was hit or if it was a different responding officer.
Officers tried to stop a vehicle around 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of N. Union. Police said the driver, Thomas Gill, had an active warrant.
Records show Gill had a bench warrant for a DUI.
The car pulled into a driveway.
Officers walked up to the vehicle while it was parked and asked Gill to step out after confirming he had an active warrant.
Police said Gill refused to get out. He had the drivers side window rolled down, but the door was locked.
An officer reached into the vehicle, unlocked the driver side door and opened it.
Police said Gill started the vehicle, and the officer got inside, straddling Gill in an attempt to get him to stop.
Gill threw the car in reverse and hit a squad car parked behind him, police said.
A sworn statement shows Gill continued to fight with the officer inside the car with him while shifting the car into drive. He ran his car into a home in front of him.
The DPD officer in the car with Gill suffered a cut to the left side of his head, above his left eye.
After the car hit the home, police said Gill continued to resist officers.
He got out of the car and took off westbound on foot. Officers chased him and were able to get him into custody after a short struggle.
The sworn statement obtained by WAND does not mention when shots were fired by officers. However, a release from the Decatur Police Department does confirm at least one shot was fired by an officer during the struggle.
Gill is charged with aggravated resisting arrest, obstruction of justice, and felony reckless driving.
His bond is set at $50,000.
Illinois State Police are investigating the situation.
