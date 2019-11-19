CHICAGO (WAND) - A police offer and two other people are in critical condition after a Tuesday night shooting.
The officer was involved in a "gun battle" with an armed bank robbery suspect, police told NBC 5, near the Lowell Street and Irving Park Road intersection in Chicago. It occurred after 7 p.m.
The officer was critical but responsive Tuesday night after responders took him to Illinois Masonic Hospital. A 20-year-old man also went to the same hospital.
A 15-year-old boy shot in the gunfire is critical at Lurie Children's Hospital, the station said.
Mayor Lori Lightfood issued the following statement Tuesday night:
"Tonight, our hearts are breaking as we're reminded of the service and sacrifice our officers make every day to protect us and keep our communities safe. We're monitoring the situation, and Amy and I are asking all Chicagoans to pray for the CPD officer who was shot this evening."