CHICAGO (WAND) - A police officer was shot Monday afternoon in a Chicago neighborhood.
NBC Chicago reports this happened Monday afternoon near the intersection of West North Avenue and North Sheffield Avenue in the Goose Island neighborhood. The officer's condition is unknown at this time, a Chicago police spokesperson said.
A suspect is in custody, per the spokesperson, and authorities recovered a gun at the scene.
The station said North Avenue was briefly closed near Sheffield Avenue and Kingsbury Street. It is back open Monday evening.
