WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC NEWS) - A police officer who authorities said was killed when a suspect rammed a car into the U.S. Capitol barricade has been identified.
A statement was released hours after the attack by U.S. Capitol Police Chief Yogananda Pittman:
“It is with profound sadness that I share the news of the passing of Officer William 'Billy' Evans this afternoon from injuries he sustained following an attack at the North Barricade by a lone assailant. Officer Evans had been a member of the United States Capitol Police for 18 years. He began his USCP service on March 7, 2003, and was a member of the Capitol Division’s First Responder’s Unit. Please keep Officer Evans and his family in your thoughts and prayers.”
The suspect is also dead, per the Associated Press. NBC News reports the suspect has been identified as 25-year-old Noah Green of Indiana. According to law enforcement officials, Green's Facebook page said he was a follower of the Nation of Islam and talked about his job being gone and wanting to find spiritual guidance.
The U.S. Capitol complex is on lockdown Friday afternoon as the situation unfolded. Police said the suspect was shot to death by authorities when he left the vehicle while holding what seemed to be a knife and ran at officers.
This happened at a security checkpoint at the Capitol while Congress was on recess. The suspect was shot outside, a spokesperson for the Washington, D.C., Fire and EMS Department said.
Two officers were hurt when the vehicle rammed the barricade. Both officers and the suspect were rushed to the hospital in the aftermath.
No entry or exit is permitted at the Capitol due to an external security threat, according to an email from U.S. Capitol Police. Those outside were told to "seek cover." Those inside may move around within the buildings and underground between buildings, the email said.
