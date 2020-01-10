SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND) - A Springfield woman who is no stranger to being tough overcame the battle of her life.
Now, she's taking her passion of empowering other women to a bigger stage.
For more than a decade, Tami Russell has been fighting crime on the streets of Springfield as a police officer.
"I've been there 14 years," Russell said. "I love my profession. I love talking to people. I love being around people and, of course, helping people."
But two years ago, she was faced with a different kind of fight.
"I noticed the young girl's face, when they were doing the mammogram, she was like, 'oh, maybe you took a breath'," Russell said. "Inside, I knew I didn't take a breath."
Russell was diagnosed with breast cancer - two words she said stopped her in her tracks.
"The look on my husband's face made me realize, like how important I was to him, and my kids and to my family, and that whatever the options were, we're doing it, no question," Russell said.
According to Russell, she underwent treatment and got a double mastectomy. She later opted for breast reconstruction surgery.
"I work in a field with all men," Russell said. "I still want some kind of feminine appearance. It's tough ... most people just see us as one of the guys."
After the reconstruction, she said she had a hard time finding bras that didn't cause her pain.
"I felt like I was going to end up living in a cotton sports bra for the rest of my life, because it was the only thing that felt right," Russell said.
That was until she found the brand AnaOno, which was specifically created for women who have had reconstructive surgery.
"They don't press on your scars," Russell said. "It's so soft. Anyone that's had radiation, it just feels amazing on your skin."
Last fall, Russell walked the runway locally to showcase the brand, but now, she's taking it to the big apple for New York Fashion Week.
"I'm excited, super nervous," Russell said. "I got a text message saying we have nominated you for this, if you are picked, are you willing to do this? By the end of the day, they said you have already been picked."
Russell will be taking the stage on Feb. 9. She is officially cancer free.