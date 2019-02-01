DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two police officers ended up injured after a struggle with a suspect, officers say.
A press release says police dealt with the suspect during a traffic stop that happened after 8:30 p.m. in the 1400 block of Decatur's N. Union St. One of the officers fired at least one shot during the struggle, police say.
The officers were both released from a hospital.
A car involved in a police chase ended up in a North Union Street yard. A police cruiser on the scene had minor damage. There is crime tape in the area.
Police say they arrested the suspect. That person's name is not public as of early Friday.
Illinois State Police are investigating the situation.