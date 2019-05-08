URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Two Ohio men are facing charges after being arrested for having 19 pounds of marijuana while traveling through Urbana.
Alex Mazzaro and Micahel Bedinghaus, both of Cincinnati, were charged after they were stopped on Interstate 72, the News Gazette reports.
Police said they found close to 20 pounds of marijuana in their trunk.
They were stopped for speeding. A K-9 alerted to the presence of drugs in the car.
Police said they found a suitcase with 16 individual bags of marijuana and a backpack with one bag of marijuana.
If convicted, the men face between six and 30 years in prison.
Bedinghaus was also charged with obstructing justice.
Mazzaro's bond is set at $30,000. He has no prior convictions.
Bedinghaus's bond was set at $50,000, because he has a prior conviction in Ohio for aggravated robbery.
Both are due back in court July 2.