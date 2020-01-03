ROCKFORD, Ill. (WAND) - One hostage is inside of a Rockford bank with an armed robbery suspect Friday night, police said in an update.
At about 2:45 p.m., Rockford police reported an armed robbery happened at Heritage Credit Union (5959 E. State St.). They said the suspect barricaded himself in the business with "one or more employees or customers" in a tweet.
A tweet sent at 6:57 p.m. by Rockford police clarified the situation and said they believe one person is a hostage in the bank.
UPDATE: At this time, one hostage is believed to be inside the credit union with the suspect. Officers are still working to resolve the incident peacefully.— RockfordILPolice (@RockfordPD) January 4, 2020
WREX reported a suspect went into the bank and demanded people leave, but not all people inside did. Police said crisis negotiators were involved in trying to establish contact with the suspect.
Multiple agencies responded to the scene, and the FBI's Chicago Field Office told NBC Chicago it's aware of the situation and is assisting law enforcement.
Witnesses told WREX they saw multiple law enforcement agencies from different jurisdictions at the scene.
As of 4:15 p.m., police said there were no shots fired and no injuries.
Authorities shut down parts of East State Street and Mulford Road. Several parking lots were also closed as the standoff continued.
This developing story will be updated as WAND-TV learns more.