SANGAMON COUNTY, (WAND)- Police have identified and arrested a 19-year-old believed to be involved in a shots fired incident that sent one to the hospital.
According to police, on July 12, at approximately 7:49 pm, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of shots fired at the intersection of North Wesley Street and Enos Avenue. An 18 year old female reported she suffered a gunshot wound to her back while sitting in a car at the intersection.
Police said the victim, who was not on scene when Deputies arrived, had been driven to St. John’s Hospital for treatment of a minor wound, and was later released. No other victims were located.
After further investigation deputies located the scene and found five 9mm shell casings in the intersection.
Witnesses told Deputies, the suspect was walking in the area and became involved in a verbal altercation with subjects riding in the victim’s vehicle.
The suspect was said to have then produced a handgun and fired an unknown amount of rounds at the vehicle before the vehicle fled the area.
As a result of the investigation, the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office issued an arrest warrant for Malachi J. Collier, 19 of the 500 block of North Stephens, Springfield.
Collier has been charged with Aggravated Battery with a Firearm, two counts of Aggravated Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Battery, Reckless Discharge of a Firearm, Aggravated Unlawful Use of a Weapon, Possession of a Firearm w/ No Foid, and Criminal Damage to Property.
On July 19, 2022 at approximately 4:00 p.m. Collier was taken into custody by members of the United States Marshal Service Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force.
Authorities say, Collier was in possession of a stolen handgun and may face additional charges related to the stolen firearm. His bond was set at $300,000.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.