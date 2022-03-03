URBANA, Ill. (WAND)- Police have located and arrested one of the offenders in the murder of an Urbana teen.
According to police, on Wednesday March 2, 2022 at approximately 7:05 p.m., Urbana Police Detectives arrested one of the offenders in the murder of Atwater-Lewis in the 1900 block of Austin Drive, Urbana.
Authorities say the name of the arrestee is currently not being released due to his status as a juvenile at the time of the crime.
Urbana Police reports on Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at 8:03 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1600 block of Hunter St on the report of shots fired.
Upon arrival, Officers located one victim on the ground with an apparent gunshot wound to the head. The victim was identified as Jordan Atwater-Lewis, 17.
Atwater-Lewis was transported to Carle Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Police say preliminary findings indicated that Atwater-Lewis was approached by multiple people on the street in the 1600 block of E. Hunter St. just before the shooting occurred.
The arrestee is currently being housed at the Champaign County Satellite Jail pending future court proceedings.
Police are continuing the investigation of this incident. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320.
Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website, or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.