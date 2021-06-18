LOGAN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are searching for a suspect who they said fled the scene of a Logan County crash.
According to officials, a Logan County Sheriff’s unit observed a silver Ford Mustang convertible speeding south bound in the 1300 block of State Route 121 at approximately 6:15 p.m. on Thursday.
As deputies attempted to catch up with the suspect's vehicle, which was traveling at unsafe high speeds, the suspect tried to make a pass when they hit another car, causing the suspect vehicle to crash.
Two subjects were seen running from the vehicle by witnesses.
The Logan County Sheriff's Office put out a public alert asking the public to avoid the area for the time being and stay inside if they live in the area.
A WAND News crew saw a vehicle in a ditch at 1307th Street. Police were in that area after 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
About a mile down the road from the crash, police could be seen on the side of the highway and in a field. At 7:50 p.m., one officer was talking pictures at the crashed car while the rest of law enforcement were in the field.
A neighbor told the station they were in their backyard when two people ran through. When the neighbor asked if the people were OK, they replied "they're chasing us" and were followed by police, who had guns out.
Another neighbor reported hearing a loud bang.
According to police, one subject was apprehended while another was not located after an extensive search.
This is an ongoing investigation by the Logan County Sheriff’s Office.
Details are limited at this time. WAND News is working to learn more.
