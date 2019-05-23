DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a man found with meth in his pocket and weapons in his house is in custody.
Officers say they executed a search warrant at the house, located in the 1200 block of E. Prairie St., just before 5 p.m. Wednesday. They say a probable cause search of Kevin L. Guynn, 43, revealed over 4 ounces of meth in his cargo shorts.
According to sworn statements, police searched the house and found two .22 caliber pistols in a bathroom and bedroom, along with a meth “recipe”. Officers say Guynn claimed the pistols belonged to his estranged wife.
Guynn was on parole for possession of meth at the time of his arrest after a 2014 conviction. Records show he was also convicted on a stolen vehicle charge in 2000.
The suspect is charged with armed violence, possession of a weapon by a felon, aggravated participation of meth manufacturing, meth manufacturing and two other charges. His bond is set at $250,000 in Macon County.