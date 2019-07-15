PARIS, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect who police said had dozens of hypodermic syringes on him during a traffic stop is behind bars.
According to police, officers stopped a car at 10:18 a.m. Saturday in the area of Crawford and Monterey streets. They said Charles O. Howard, 28, was found to have over 30 syringes – some of which contained meth – in the vehicle and had a suspended license status.
Police arrested Howard at the scene of the stop. He faces charges of possessing methamphetamine, possession of hypodermic syringes and driving with a suspended license.
The meth possession charge is a Class 3 felony, while the other two counts are Class A misdemeanors.
Howard is in the Edgar County Jail on Monday afternoon.