THAWVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Officers arrested two men after one shot the other in the hand over the weekend, police said.
The News-Gazette reports 42-year-old Neil J. McClanahan and 32-year-old Kevin L. Murry, both parolees, were arrested days after police said one of them fired gunshots. Clint Perzee, an investigator with the Iroquois County Sheriff’s Office, told the newspaper a conflict between the men continued into Sunday after starting Saturday, leading to the shooting.
Perzee said McClanahan showed up at Murry’s 2013 E. Main St. Thawville address before a struggle began. Murry is accused of then firing “one or two shots” from a Ruger 357 Magnum revolver, according to Perzee, hitting McClanahan in the hand once.
Investigators said police didn’t hear about what happened until Monday, when they received a call saying the men were exchanging words again. They arrested McClanahan, who Perzee said they found driving with a revoked driver’s license, and learned from him about the events of Sunday. Perzee said McClanahan told them Murry had cocaine in his house along with a gun.
IDOC corrections officers found the revolver and cocaine weighing about 5 grams in the house, Perzee said. The IDOC then issued warrants for both of their arrests.
Murry faces charges of unlawful possession of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated discharge of a firearm, per The News-Gazette. He and McClanahan are in the Iroquois County Jail Thursday with each having parole holds, Perzee said.
The paper reports Murry served prison time for a Kankakee County narcotics crime from 2015 and received parole in July 2017. In 2018, McClanahan went to prison for felony driving with a revoked driver’s license charges in both Will and Kankakee counties and began parole on July 18, 2019.