SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation says there are currently 600 construction zones in the state, which means thousands of workers are out on the roads every day doing their jobs - even risking their lives.
Illinois State Police Master Sergeant Brice Hager said in just two hours of patrolling a construction zone, he writes about eight tickets.
"The biggest violations we observe are speeding, Scott's Law, following too closely or improper law usage," Hager said.
Jeremy Minder, who does highway maintenance, said he sees most people driving distracted through work zones.
"If you were out here with us, you would completely understand the difference of someone going 80 mph next to you and 50 mph," Minder said. "It's kind of a catch 22, because most of the traveling public wants the pot holes fixed, but on the other hand, they don't seem to adhere to any of our traffic laws."
Working just a few feet away from cars going upwards of 70 mph, Minder said he's paid the price.
"A few years ago, I got hit in one of the trucks from a distracted driver," Minder said. "He was issued a Scott's Law ticket. He was on his cell phone when he hit me."
Hager said the most common traffic violation through a work zone is Scott's Law.
"I've actually had people tell me, they did not see the construction zone, and they were unaware they were in one," Hager said. "Do the decent thing and change lanes."