CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- Champaign Police report a man was pronounced dead Friday morning after being struck by oncoming traffic.
According to police on September 2, 2022, at approximately 9:56 a.m., officers responded to the area of W. Windsor Road and Copper Road for the report of an accident with injuries.
Upon arrival, officers discovered a pedestrian near the roadway with potentially life-threatening injuries and immediately began rendering medical aid.
Police said the pedestrian was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries hours later.
Preliminary investigations indicate the pedestrian was walking near Windsor Road when he fell into the lane and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Authorities report the driver of the vehicle is cooperating with police and did not display indicators of impairment.
No tickets have been issued.
Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation and reconstruction of the accident scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545.
