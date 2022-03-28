DECATUR, Ill. (WAND)- Police say a woman was struck by a vehicle, while walking near the scene of a DUI accident Sunday evening.
According to officials, Decatur Police Officers were investigating a DUI accident in the 1000-1100 block of W. South Side Dr. Sunday night at approximately 8:47 p.m.
Police say their squad cars were facing eastbound on the south side of the street with emergency lights activated and a tow truck was parked facing west in the center turn lane with yellow flashing warning lights activated.
Police report as they were on scene, a 50 year old female from Greenbier, Tennessee was crossing South Side Dr from the south to the north side of the street. The pedestrian was crossing the street to the west of the squad cars.
At the same time, police say a 1993 Chevy Caprice Classic was traveling west on South Side Dr in the outside westbound lane when the 66-year-old driver struck the pedestrian with the front passenger side bumper.
The 66-year-old Decatur resident continued west on W. South Side Dr leaving the scene, but returned approximately 1- 2 minutes later.
Authorities report the pedestrian was taken to a local hospital with life threatening injuries and the driver of the Chevy was not injured.
The 66-year-old man was not under the influence of alcohol and the pedestrian had a BAC of .166.
At this time no further information has been provided.
WAND will continue to update this story with the latest information.
