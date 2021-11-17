CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND)- One man succumbed to his injuries after being struck by a vehicle Tuesday evening.
According to officials on Nov. 16, at approximately 11:14 p.m., Champaign Police responded to the area of East Bradley Avenue and North Neil Street for the report of an accident with injuries.
Police say once on the scene officers discovered a pedestrian in the roadway with life-threatening injuries.
The pedestrian, a 29-year-old male, was transported to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
Officers say the preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was walking northbound across Bradley Avenue when he fell and was struck by an oncoming vehicle.
Police say the driver of the vehicle has cooperated with police and was not impaired during the incident.
No tickets have been issued and the Illinois State Police are assisting with the investigation and reconstruction of the accident scene.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has additional information is asked to please call police at 217-351-4545.
Arrangements can be made for information to be shared privately. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous may also submit tips to Crime Stoppers by phone at: 217-373-8477 (TIPS); online at 373tips.com; or the “P3 Tips” mobile app.
Champaign Police reminds citizens that information submitted to Crime Stoppers is completely anonymous. Calls are routed to a third-party national call center that receives your information, completes a tips information form, and then passes the information to the appropriate law enforcement agency. Caller ID tracking is not utilized by Crime Stoppers and conversations are not recorded.
