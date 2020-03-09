DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Two people were robbed at gunpoint Monday night in Decatur, police said.
The victims were trying to sell items through Facebook. When they met up for the sale at about 5:30 p.m. in the 900 block of E. Main St., officers said two men robbed them.
A man in his 30's, described as a skinny, light-skinned black man with tattoos on his neck and forehead, showed a handgun, while a second man was also involved, according to police. This second suspect was described as in his 20's and black with a medium build.
Police said three phones, two wallets, cash and a belt were stolen.
There were no injuries and police have no arrested anyone as of Monday night.
Anyone with information should call Decatur police at (217)424-2711.