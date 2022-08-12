DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A person has been arrested and accused of vandalism in downtown Decatur and of damaging property at St. Patrick's School.
Decatur police took a report of vandalism in the downtown area around 5:30 Friday morning.
The suspect, a 38-year-old Decatur resident whose name has not been released yet, was located in Central Park and taken into custody.
Officers said the suspect is accused of damaging property at St. Patrick’s School, which had been reported on Thursday morning.
The suspect was booked into the Macon County Jail.
Dating back to 2019, the suspect has previously been arrested for multiple acts of criminal damage to property in the downtown area, and other areas around Decatur, to both private and government property, police said.
