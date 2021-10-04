SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A battery suspect was found dead inside of a Springfield business as authorities responded to a fire there, police said.
The situation began early Saturday morning as police responded to Jefferson Street at Bruns Lane for a reported battery. They said they found a battery victim in the area with significant head and facial injuries.
As authorities tended to the victim, they reported seeing smoke from a business in the 1800 block of West Jefferson Street. The victim told police this was the location where the battery happened and that her husband might be inside the business.
The battery victim was transported to HSHS St. John's Hospital in Springfield while firefighters responded to the business to find the suspect and put out the fire. The battery suspect's body was discovered inside of the business and was identified by Sangamon County's coroner as Robert Kalabus of Springfield.
The fire is being investigated as incendiary by the Fire Safety Division of the Springfield Fire Department. Springfield police, Springfield firefighters and the Sangamon County Coroner's Office are involved in the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
