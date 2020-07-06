SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Authorities are looking for someone who they said shot at police Sunday night.
Officers said they responded at 9:55 p.m. Sunday to the area of First and Cedar streets, where two male suspects were seen behaving suspiciously near parked cars. When police attempted to approach, a press release said one of them turned and fired multiple shots at an officer.
The officer managed to duck for cover and was not hit. Police said the suspect fled on food and has not been caught as of Monday.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Springfield police at (217)788-8311. Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers can be reached at (217)788-8427.
