SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A person shot in the hand Monday in Springfield was the victim of another shooting in recent weeks, police said.
When officers responded to the area of Ash Street and Glenwood Avenue for a report of shots fired, witnesses said they saw two vehicles heading westbound on Ash at the time of gunshots. Officers reported finding shell casings in the intersection.
Police said they later learned of a possible gunshot victim at 200 W. North Grand Ave. The male victim, who had a non-life-threatening wound to the hand, was transported by ambulance from that address to HSHS St. John's Hospital.
The other shooting this person was a victim in happened less than two weeks before March 8, 2021, a press release from police said.
Anyone with information about this crime or another crime should call Springfield police at (217)788-8311 and/or Sangamon/Menard County Crime Stoppers at (217)788-8427.
For information about people illegally carrying firearms police said Crime Stoppers is offering a minimum of $500 for information leading to the arrest of a person with a handgun and $1,000 for information leading to the arrest of a person carrying an assault rifle or weapon that fires ammunition.
Police said a reward of up to $2,500 or $5,000 could be available if a firearm is linked to another crime and is related to a homicide.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.