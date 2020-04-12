URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Ubrana Police are investigating a shooting that killed one person.
On Saturday at 6:36 p.m. officers got a call about a shooting near the 1300 Block of South Philo Road. When officers got on scene they found a person shot and laying in the road.
Officers said the victim was riding their bike when someone standing near a parked car in a driveway on South Philo Road began shooting.
The victim was shot one time and was transported to an area hospital where they later died.
The victim's identity has not been released. The Champaign County Coroner's Office will conduct the autopsy at a later date.
The investigation of this deadly shooting is ongoing. Anyone with further information, photographs, or video recordings is encouraged to call the Urbana Police Department at 217-384-2320. Detectives will arrange to meet with witnesses privately. Callers may remain anonymous by calling Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS, submit a tip on the Champaign County Crime Stoppers website (champaigncountycrimestoppers.com), or submit a tip on the free P3 Tips app which if available in iTunes and Google Play app stores.