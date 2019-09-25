DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Officers found a gun while chasing a man who ran from Decatur police, sworn statements said.
At 8:55 p.m. Tuesday, police said they found 24-year-old Courtney Vaughn in the parking lot of The Tobacco Shack (343 W. Grand Ave.). That area is high-crime and had multiple calls for service including homicides, drug sales and shots fired, they said.
Vaughn ran from police in a westbound direction on Edward Street as officers with the DPD Community Action Team ordered him to stop, police said. He was arrested in the backyard of 1238 N. College St.
Police said they found a 9 mm semi-automatic pistol, a bag of marijuana and a $20 bill in Vaughn's flight path.
Vaughn faces charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, possession of a weapon by a felon and resisting or obstructing a peace officer. His bail is set at $10,000 in Macon County.
The suspect has past convictions for possession of a controlled substance, according to records.