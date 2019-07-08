DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A suspect cut someone more than once with a pocket knife during an argument, according to police.
Sworn statements said the fight happened between Victor R. Whitelow, 65, and the victim after 9 p.m. Saturday in front of 1056 W. Cerro Gordo in Decatur. Police said Whitelow left the victim with a horizontal cut on the right side of their neck and a second wound under their left arm near the armpit.
Police took Whitelow into custody minutes after arriving at the scene Saturday night. Officers said in statements that Whitelow admitted to the stabbing during an interview with police.
He’s facing multiple charges of aggravated battery with a deadly weapon. He was released Monday after posting $500 in bond.