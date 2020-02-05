URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A man accused of having 12 pounds of marijuana in a car when police searched his property faces charges.
Police said 33-year-old Casey Lee Perabeau's property, located in the 2900 block of Champaign's W. John St., was searched in a court-authorized effort by law enforcement Tuesday. The News-Gazette reports authorities were tipped about Perabeau possibly possessing a large amount of marijuana.
Officers found 10 ounces of marijuana, cash and a scale in a kitchen cabinet, police said, along with a Glock handgun in his bedroom and 12 pounds of marijuana in the trunk of a rental car in his driveway. Officers said authorities found a total of $1,122 in cash on the suspect and in the house.
The marijuana is worth about $60,000, authorities said.
Perabeau was charged Wednesday with two possession with intent to deliver cannabis charges and one unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon charge. At the time of his Tuesday arrest, officers said Perabeau was on supervised release for a federal weapons conviction.
The marijuana-related charges could mean six to 30 years behind bars for the suspect if he is found guilty.
Perabeau's bail is set at $75,000. He is required to return to court on March 10.