DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they seized pounds of marijuana from a house and arrested four people.
Sworn statements say police served a search warrant on Jan. 24 at 450 W. Center St. Officers say a search of the house revealed over 4 pounds of marijuana scattered in different areas, just under one ounce of meth placed close to infant formula, two weapons and over $3,500 in cash.
The arrested people include 22-year-old Alexandrinique Anderson, 18-year-old Feriana Anderson, 20-year-old Devon Cooper and 38-year-old Willie Wade. Each of them denied knowing anything about the drugs.
Each suspect is charged with possession of meth, possession with intent to deliver meth, possession of cannabis and manufacture/delivery of cannabis. Wade and Alexandrinique Anderson are charged with endangering the life and health of a child after police found an infant in the house.
Cooper and Wade have past marijuana-related convictions on their records.