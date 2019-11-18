DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man forced his way into the home of a pregnant ex-girlfriend and battered her, police said.
Diamante L. Hollins, 24, kicked the front porch door of a Decatur house open on the night of Nov. 14, according to sworn statements. Police said he went to the woman’s bedroom, grabbed her and pushed her lower back into the corner of a wooden nightstand.
The attack left the woman with a small cut on her back, and the area around it was starting to swell and bruise, per police. Officers said she was 7 months pregnant at the time.
Authorities arrested Hollins before 6 p.m. Saturday in Decatur, when they said he was trying to kick in the front door of a different home in the 1100 block of E. Buena Vista Ave. Police said he dropped something into the back of his pickup truck when police arrived, which they found was a plastic bag containing about 1.4 grams of meth. He’s accused of also possessing a glass smoking pipe.
Hollins is charged with home invasion, aggravated battery, domestic battery, possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia and direct civil contempt.
His total bail is set at $105,500 in Macon County, per inmate records.