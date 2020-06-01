Police presence at Decatur Gas Station Jun 1, 2020 Jun 1, 2020 Updated 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - There was a police presence at Marathon Gas Station on Monroe and Eldorado St.WAND Crews saw the gas station door was busted. Crews also saw one person in handcuffs. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Weather Forecast Most Popular Articles Images Videos ArticlesState representative starts process to recall Gov. JB PritzkerCoroner identifies woman killed in hit-and-run crashRiot breaks out at Marketplace Mall2 arrested after teens overdose on Fentanyl-laced drug called 'HULK'Missing Farmer City woman found deadBreak-ins reported at White Oaks MallSheriff: Hickory Point Mall rioting suggested in social media threatU of I plans to test all students for COVID-19 before returning to campusSecretary of State to reopen driver services facilitiesFDA finds contamination in several brands of diabetes drug Images Videos Poll
