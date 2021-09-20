URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A large police presence was at an Urbana apartment complex late Monday night.
University of Illinois police were seen in the 1700 block of E. Florida Ave. at Tennyson Courtyard Apartments. A WAND News crew in the area also observed the Champaign County Sheriff's Office on the scene.
After 11 p.m. Monday, police told WAND News there was nothing they could confirm yet.
The station will update this developing story overnight as it learns more.
