DEKALB COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A DeKalb County prosecutor and Effingham native was murdered in Beaver Dam, Wisconsin, Saturday.
WREX reports 30-year-old Stacia Hollinhead was shot and the victim of an alleged incident of domestic violence.
The DeKalb County State's Attorney's Office said she started working for DeKalb County in November. She was previously a U.S. Army intelligence analyst for 11 years.
In a statement officials said:
"News of Stacia’s death has left us stunned, deeply saddened, struggling to understand how someone we cared for so much could be the victim of such an unimaginably violent act, and wondering how we could have helped her to prevent it."
Hollinshead had a daughter.
Ulisses W Medina Espinoza was arrested inside the home right after the shooting. He is being held at the Dodge County Detention Facility.
Beaver Dam Police said it is being investigated as a homicide and charges are pending.