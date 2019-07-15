CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) -An elderly woman's purse was stolen from Aldi's, and her credit cards were used.
The woman was shopping at the store in the 800 block of W. Interstate Dr. on July 9 when a man started asking her questions. While she was distracted, her purse was taken from her cart.
Credit cards from the purse were later used at Walgreens in Mahomet for purchases of over $1,000.
The suspect who stole the purse was captured on video. She appeared to be an older black woman with gray hair, 5-foot-tall and weighing approximately 175 pounds. The suspect was last seen wearing a blue jacket and
pants with a black shirt.
If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 217-373-TIPS.